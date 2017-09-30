Gerresheimer AG (GXI) PT Set at €77.00 by Commerzbank Ag

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) has been given a €77.00 ($91.67) price objective by equities researchers at Commerzbank Ag in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($98.81) price target on Gerresheimer AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €82.00 ($97.62) target price on Gerresheimer AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €99.40 ($118.33) target price on Gerresheimer AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. DZ Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer AG in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Independent Research GmbH set a €78.00 ($92.86) target price on Gerresheimer AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €72.54 ($86.36).

Shares of Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) opened at 65.055 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of €2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 18.021. Gerresheimer AG has a 12 month low of €59.97 and a 12 month high of €79.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €66.96 and its 200-day moving average price is €71.28.

About Gerresheimer AG

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Plastics & Devices, and Primary Packaging Glass. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, such as inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

