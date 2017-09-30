Geopark Ltd (GPRK) Receives $11.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Geopark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

GPRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Geopark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised Geopark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. GMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geopark in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Geopark in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

Get Geopark Ltd alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Geopark by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,659,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,097,000 after purchasing an additional 49,774 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in Geopark by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 217,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 44,037 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Geopark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Emancipation Management LLC acquired a new position in Geopark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Geopark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Geopark (NYSE:GPRK) traded down 2.01% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.76. The company had a trading volume of 121,796 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $526.18 million. Geopark has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84.

WARNING: “Geopark Ltd (GPRK) Receives $11.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/geopark-ltd-gprk-receives-11-88-consensus-target-price-from-brokerages.html.

About Geopark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, and Argentina. As of December 31, 2016, the company had working and/or economic interests in 26 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

Receive News & Ratings for Geopark Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geopark Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.