General Mills (GIS) vs. The Competition Financial Contrast

General Mills (NYSE: GIS) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Food Processing” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare General Mills to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for General Mills and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Mills 3 12 1 0 1.88 General Mills Competitors 360 1673 1910 62 2.42

General Mills currently has a consensus target price of $56.43, indicating a potential upside of 9.02%. As a group, “Food Processing” companies have a potential upside of 0.45%. Given General Mills’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe General Mills is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares General Mills and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio General Mills $15.48 billion $3.32 billion 18.55 General Mills Competitors $8.38 billion $1.05 billion 22.36

General Mills has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. General Mills is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares General Mills and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Mills 10.68% 39.82% 8.16% General Mills Competitors 4.17% 11.68% 4.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.4% of General Mills shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of shares of all “Food Processing” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of General Mills shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of shares of all “Food Processing” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

General Mills pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. General Mills pays out 70.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Food Processing” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 58.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. General Mills has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

General Mills has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Mills’ competitors have a beta of 0.71, indicating that their average stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

General Mills beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice. Its products are marketed under various brands, which include Annie’s and Betty Crocker. The Company’s U.S. Retail segment reflects business with a range of grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains, and e-commerce grocery providers operating throughout the United States. The International segment consists of retail and foodservice businesses outside of the United States. The Convenience Stores and Foodservice segment’s product categories include ready-to-eat cereals, snacks, refrigerated yogurt, frozen meals, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, and baking mixes.

