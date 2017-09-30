General Electric Company (GE) Stake Lessened by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its stake in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,481 shares during the period. General Electric comprises approximately 1.3% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $10,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. First American Bank increased its holdings in General Electric by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 151,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 98,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its holdings in General Electric by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 70,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) traded down 0.25% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.18. 33,673,712 shares of the company were exchanged. General Electric Company has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $32.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $209.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.22.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. General Electric had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $29.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Electric Company will post $1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.52%.

In other General Electric news, Vice Chairman Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $633,375.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,141.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Leonard Flannery acquired 103,983 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,657,805.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,430 shares in the company, valued at $13,021,030.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 233,253 shares of company stock worth $5,860,264 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GE. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Vetr raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.93 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.

General Electric Profile

