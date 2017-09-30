Gener8 Maritime (GNRT) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Gener8 Maritime (NASDAQ:GNRT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gener8 Maritime earned a coverage optimism score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the shipping company an impact score of 45.689693007194 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GNRT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gener8 Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gener8 Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gener8 Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Gener8 Maritime in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gener8 Maritime from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Gener8 Maritime (NASDAQ:GNRT) traded up 0.22% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.51. 225,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Gener8 Maritime has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $5.69. The company’s market cap is $374.28 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72.

Gener8 Maritime (NASDAQ:GNRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Gener8 Maritime had a negative return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 110.14%. The company had revenue of $74.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gener8 Maritime will post ($0.03) EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gener8 Maritime

Gener8 Maritime, Inc is a provider of international seaborne crude oil transportation services. The Company operates through the transportation of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum products with its fleet of vessels segment. As of March 10, 2017, the Company owned a fleet of 40 tankers on the water, consisting of 24 Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs), 10 Suezmax vessels, four Aframax vessels and two Panamax vessels, with an aggregate carrying capacity of 9.4 million deadweight tons (DWT) and one eco VLCC newbuilding.

