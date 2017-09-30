Garner Asset Management Corp Takes $1.10 Million Position in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (BKLN)

Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSE:BKLN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 47,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000. PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II makes up approximately 1.0% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 171,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 25,265 shares during the period. Western Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Asset Management Co. now owns 6,502,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,466,000 after buying an additional 1,940,000 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 6,017,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,247,000 after buying an additional 339,736 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 439,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after buying an additional 17,518 shares during the period.

Get PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II alerts:

PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSE BKLN) traded up 0.09% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.16. 2,697,809 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average is $23.21. PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $23.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.0701 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This is a positive change from PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/garner-asset-management-corp-takes-1-10-million-position-in-powershares-exchange-traded-fund-trust-ii-bkln.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSE:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.