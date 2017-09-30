Garner Asset Management Corp Takes $1.10 Million Position in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (BKLN)

Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSE:BKLN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 47,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000. PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II makes up approximately 1.0% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 171,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 25,265 shares during the period. Western Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Asset Management Co. now owns 6,502,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,466,000 after buying an additional 1,940,000 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 6,017,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,247,000 after buying an additional 339,736 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 439,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after buying an additional 17,518 shares during the period.
PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSE BKLN) traded up 0.09% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.16. 2,697,809 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average is $23.21. PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $23.46.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.0701 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This is a positive change from PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%.
