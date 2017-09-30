Garner Asset Management Corp Acquires Shares of 53,995 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT)

Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 53,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 13.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE EFT) traded up 0.14% on Friday, reaching $14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,755 shares. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $15.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The Trust will, as a secondary objective, also seek preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

