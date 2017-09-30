Gap, Inc. (The) (GPS) Holdings Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gap, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GPS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,619 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gap, Inc. (The) were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gap, Inc. (The) by 4,968.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,738,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $552,308,000 after purchasing an additional 22,289,507 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Gap, Inc. (The) by 202.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,801,842 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $83,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gap, Inc. (The) by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,100,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $561,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,653 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Gap, Inc. (The) by 36.6% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,605,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $57,291,000 after purchasing an additional 697,881 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Gap, Inc. (The) by 1,623.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 520,732 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 490,518 shares during the period. 56.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPS. Zacks Investment Research cut Gap, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Gap, Inc. (The) in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Gap, Inc. (The) in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays PLC began coverage on Gap, Inc. (The) in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Gap, Inc. (The) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.55.

Shares of Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) opened at 29.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.86. Gap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $30.74.

Gap, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Gap, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Gap, Inc. (The)’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gap, Inc. will post $2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Gap, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

In related news, EVP Paul Joseph Chapman sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $111,772.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $49,903.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,728.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 676,682 shares of company stock valued at $18,896,710. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Gap, Inc (Gap Inc) is an apparel retail company. The Company offers apparel, accessories and personal care products for men, women and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta and Intermix brands. Its products are available to customers online through Company-owned Websites and through the use of third-parties that provide logistics and fulfillment services.

