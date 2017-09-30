Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) opened at 2.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29. The firm’s market cap is $75.01 million. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $3.68.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post ($0.56) earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. KCG Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 86,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 24.4% in the second quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 107,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 21,008 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 30.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 118,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 28,087 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 10.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 484,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in drug research and development to create therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The Company’s drug candidates are based on its method of targeting galectin proteins, which are mediators of biologic and pathologic functions.

