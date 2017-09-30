Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) – Equities research analysts at Langen Mcalenn cut their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Arch Capital Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Langen Mcalenn analyst R. Glasspiegel now expects that the insurance provider will earn $5.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.90.

Get Arch Capital Group Ltd. alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS AG cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.22.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/fy2018-eps-estimates-for-arch-capital-group-ltd-acgl-lowered-by-langen-mcalenn.html.

Arch Capital Group (ACGL) opened at 98.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.62 and its 200-day moving average is $95.63. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $76.47 and a 12 month high of $99.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,637,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,774,000 after purchasing an additional 41,789 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 80,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $7,569,097.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Constantine Iordanou sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $4,894,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,825,669.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,579 shares of company stock valued at $18,756,983 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance. The Company provides a range of property, casualty and mortgage insurance and reinsurance lines. The Company operates in five segments: insurance, reinsurance, mortgage, other and corporate. The insurance segment’s product lines include construction and national accounts; excess and surplus casualty; lenders products; professional lines; programs; property, energy, marine and aviation; travel, accident and health, and other.

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.