HeidelbergCement AG (OTC:HDELY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group issued their FY2018 EPS estimates for HeidelbergCement AG in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst J. Jordan anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the year. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for HeidelbergCement AG’s FY2019 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Get HeidelbergCement AG alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. raised HeidelbergCement AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Kepler Capital Markets raised HeidelbergCement AG from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Davy Research raised HeidelbergCement AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised HeidelbergCement AG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/fy2018-earnings-estimate-for-heidelbergcement-ag-hdely-issued-by-jefferies-group.html.

HeidelbergCement AG (HDELY) opened at 20.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.25. HeidelbergCement AG has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.09.

About HeidelbergCement AG

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.