FY2017 EPS Estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Increased by Analyst

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) – Research analysts at Gabelli lifted their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday. Gabelli analyst S. Wong now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.00). Gabelli also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s FY2018 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $556.47 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 198.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.23.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ PTEN) opened at 20.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.81. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.43 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $29.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 13,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 68,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -4.06%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc is an oilfield services company. The Company owns and operates a fleet of land-based drilling rigs and a fleet of pressure pumping equipment in the United States. The Company’s segments include Contract Drilling, Pressure Pumping and Other operations. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services to independent and other oil and natural gas operators.

