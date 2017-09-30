FY2017 Earnings Estimate for Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc. (BUFF) Issued By Oppenheimer Holdings

Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:BUFF) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer Holdings boosted their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. Oppenheimer Holdings currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Blue Buffalo Pet Products’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BUFF. Off Wall Street initiated coverage on shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Blue Buffalo Pet Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

Blue Buffalo Pet Products (BUFF) opened at 28.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.93. Blue Buffalo Pet Products has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $28.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.91.

Blue Buffalo Pet Products (NASDAQ:BUFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.88 million. Blue Buffalo Pet Products had a return on equity of 98.02% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Blue Buffalo Pet Products announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Michael Nathenson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 187,072 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,802 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products by 33.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products in the first quarter valued at about $2,300,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products in the first quarter valued at about $983,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products by 50.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 166,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc (BBPP) is a holding company. The Company operates as a pet food company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets and sells pet food under product lines, including BLUE Life Protection Formula, BLUE Wilderness, BLUE Basics, BLUE Freedom and BLUE Natural Veterinary Diet lines.

