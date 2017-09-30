FS Investment Corporation (FSIC) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about FS Investment Corporation (NYSE:FSIC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FS Investment Corporation earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.6060167814054 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of FS Investment Corporation (FSIC) opened at 8.45 on Friday. FS Investment Corporation has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.15.

FS Investment Corporation (NYSE:FSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.14 million. FS Investment Corporation had a net margin of 59.88% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FS Investment Corporation will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2228 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. FS Investment Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 87.26%.

FSIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FS Investment Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FS Investment Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of FS Investment Corporation in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of FS Investment Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Investment Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 17,100 shares of FS Investment Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $143,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,575 shares of company stock valued at $181,177. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS Investment Corporation is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objectives are to generate current income and long-term capital appreciation. Its portfolio consists primarily of investments in senior secured loans and second lien secured loans of the private United States middle market companies and subordinated loans of the private United States companies.

