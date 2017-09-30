Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Buys 32,715 Shares of Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,864 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 32,715 shares during the quarter. Starbucks Corporation accounts for 1.3% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Starbucks Corporation were worth $7,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Starbucks Corporation by 3,809,645.9% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,667,755 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,090,000,000 after buying an additional 18,667,265 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Starbucks Corporation by 104.4% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 202,191 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after buying an additional 103,256 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Corporation by 1.0% during the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 61,924 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Corporation by 60.1% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Starbucks Corporation by 52.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 399,621 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $23,332,000 after buying an additional 137,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 22,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $1,226,614.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,354.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS AG set a $67.00 price objective on Starbucks Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Group LLC restated an “average” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Starbucks Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ SBUX) traded down 1.45% during trading on Friday, hitting $53.71. The stock had a trading volume of 11,944,370 shares. The company has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.78. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.84 and a 12 month high of $64.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average of $57.85.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The coffee company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Starbucks Corporation had a return on equity of 52.82% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post $2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

