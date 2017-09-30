Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Holdings in Eaton Vance Corporation (EV)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Corporation (NYSE:EV) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,764 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Corporation were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Corporation by 131.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Corporation by 53.8% in the first quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EV. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Eaton Vance Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton Vance Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton Vance Corporation from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered Eaton Vance Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Eaton Vance Corporation in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton Vance Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.21.

In related news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $617,828.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,578,674.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann E. Berman sold 6,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $335,561.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,561.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 227,390 shares of company stock worth $10,954,666.

Eaton Vance Corporation (EV) opened at 49.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.38. Eaton Vance Corporation has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $50.10.

Eaton Vance Corporation (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $393.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.74 million. Eaton Vance Corporation had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corporation will post $2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Vance Corp. is engaged in the business of managing investment funds and providing investment management and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and institutions. The Company operates as an investment advisor to funds and separate accounts. The Company, through its subsidiaries and other affiliates, manages active equity, income and alternative strategies across a range of investment styles and asset classes, including the United States and global equities, floating-rate bank loans, municipal bonds, global income, high-yield and investment grade bonds.

