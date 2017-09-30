Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2,981,000 Position in ARCA biopharma, Inc. (ABIO)

Franklin Resources Inc. maintained its stake in ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,216,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 13.17% of ARCA biopharma worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 93.7% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 93,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 45,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) opened at 1.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15. The firm’s market cap is $13.51 million. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that ARCA biopharma, Inc. will post ($1.75) EPS for the current year.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc (ARCA) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is principally focused on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a beta-blocker and mild vasodilator that the Company is evaluating in a clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation (AF) in patients with heart failure with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction (HFREF).

