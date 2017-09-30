Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 623 Shares of Unum Group (UNM)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,930,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 144,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,109,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,982,000 after purchasing an additional 727,487 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,538,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 745,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,783,000 after purchasing an additional 38,078 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gloria C. Larson sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $123,565.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Godwin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $126,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNM. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) opened at 51.13 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $33.98 and a 52-week high of $51.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.20.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Unum Group will post $4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group is a provider of financial protection benefits in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company’s products include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision, and other related services. Its segments include Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate.

