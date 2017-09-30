Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric Company is the world’s largest manufacturer of submersible electric motors and a leading producer of engineered specialty electric motor products and electronic controls used by original equipment manufacturers around the world, in a wide variety of residential, industrial and municipal applications. The principal application for Franklin’s submersible electric motors is for water well pumping systems. “

FELE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Franklin Electric Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Franklin Electric Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) traded down 0.66% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.85. 237,886 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.25 and its 200-day moving average is $40.28. Franklin Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $46.50.

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $305.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.13 million. Franklin Electric Co. had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co. will post $1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Stone sold 39,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,766,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 19,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Franklin Electric Co. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Electric Co. by 3.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Franklin Electric Co. by 8.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Franklin Electric Co. by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc designs, manufactures and distributes water and fuel pumping systems, consisting of submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls and related parts and equipment. Its segments include Water Systems segment, the Fueling Systems segment and Other. Its Water Systems segment is engaged in the production and marketing of water pumping systems and offers motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls and monitoring devices.

