Francesco Trapani Purchases 25,000 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Stock

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Director Francesco Trapani bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.34 per share, with a total value of $2,233,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Francesco Trapani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Francesco Trapani acquired 25,000 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.84 per share, with a total value of $2,296,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Francesco Trapani acquired 56,064 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.03 per share, with a total value of $4,935,313.92.

On Thursday, August 31st, Francesco Trapani acquired 76,064 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.69 per share, with a total value of $6,746,116.16.

On Monday, August 28th, Francesco Trapani acquired 35,000 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.34 per share, with a total value of $3,126,900.00.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Francesco Trapani acquired 48,936 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.16 per share, with a total value of $4,363,133.76.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) opened at 91.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.89. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $70.55 and a 1-year high of $97.29.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.19 million. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post $3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 54.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 0.5% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TIF shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $110.00 price target on Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.97.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co is a holding company that operates through its subsidiary companies. The Company’s principal subsidiary, Tiffany and Company (Tiffany), is a jeweler and specialty retailer. The Company’s segments include Americas, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe and Other. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs and manufactures products and operates TIFFANY & CO.

