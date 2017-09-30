Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fortune Brands Home & Security earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.4476481942918 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) opened at 67.23 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $67.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.73 and a 200-day moving average of $63.39. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post $3.10 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.35%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.58.

In other news, insider E Lee Wyatt sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $2,608,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,766,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,715,420. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments. The Cabinets segment includes custom, semi-custom and stock cabinetry for the kitchen, bath and other parts of the home under brand names, including Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Diamond, Kitchen Classics, Kitchen Craft, Schrock, Omega, Homecrest, Thomasville, StarMark and Ultracraft.

