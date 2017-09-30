Fortive Corporation (FTV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday. They currently have $78.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fortive Corporation is a leading supplier and manufacturer of industrial products. The high-single digit core growth in the company’s Transportation Technologies platform, ongoing margin expansion owing to the Fortive Business System, acquisitions and strong free cash flow generation are the positives. We note that acquisitions of eMaint Enterprises and Global Traffic Technologies has accelerated Fortive’s push into the rapidly-growing cloud computing market. However, end market cyclicality, integration issues and uncertainties in the international markets pose concerns. Year to date, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on FTV. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Fortive Corporation in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Fortive Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Fortive Corporation in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE FTV) traded up 1.24% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.79. 1,060,876 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.00 and a 200-day moving average of $69.00. Fortive Corporation has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $71.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.27.

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Fortive Corporation had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Fortive Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive Corporation will post $2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.02%.

In other Fortive Corporation news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $433,880.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fortive Corporation by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,137,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,084,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortive Corporation by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Fortive Corporation by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Hutchens Investment Management Inc now owns 30,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 17,331 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortive Corporation by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive Corporation by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 60,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 26,311 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortive Corporation

Fortive Corporation is a diversified industrial growth company. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets professional and engineered products, software and services for a range of end markets. The Company operates through two segments: Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies.

