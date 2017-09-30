Forte Capital LLC ADV Buys 630 Shares of Altria Group (MO)

Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AT Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Vetr upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.18 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

In other Altria Group news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $1,959,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Barrington sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $994,959.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 701,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,590,842.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group (NYSE MO) traded down 1.20% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,758,948 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $77.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.95 and its 200 day moving average is $70.99.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post $3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 0.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

