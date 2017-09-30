Fmr LLC Sells 5,840,828 Shares of Groupon, Inc. (GRPN)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,470,274 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 5,840,828 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 14.08% of Groupon worth $301,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Groupon by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,453,440 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $124,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,907 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Groupon by 43.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,324,191 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $62,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937,648 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Groupon by 4.3% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,800,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Groupon by 7.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 4,592,475 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $17,635,000 after acquiring an additional 324,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Groupon by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,145,124 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after acquiring an additional 200,246 shares in the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ GRPN) opened at 5.20 on Friday. Groupon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.89 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The coupon company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $662.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post $0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRPN. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Groupon in a report on Friday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Groupon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays PLC reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $3.85 price objective (up previously from $3.40) on shares of Groupon in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley raised shares of Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Groupon in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.68.

In related news, insider James Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 343,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,677.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $40,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 215,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,411.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,872,719 shares of company stock valued at $12,375,267 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces around the world that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount. The Company operates through three segments: North America, which represents the United States and Canada; EMEA, which consists of Europe, and the Middle East and Africa, and the remainder of its international operations (Rest of World).

