Fmr LLC Increases Position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,957,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580,544 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.90% of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. worth $306,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Partners Fund LP boosted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. by 1,954.0% during the second quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 1,328,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,126,000 after buying an additional 1,264,224 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. during the second quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. by 48.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,250,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after buying an additional 410,182 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. by 7.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after buying an additional 110,497 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. by 35.1% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 511,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after buying an additional 132,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on FCAU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America Corporation restated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays PLC raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.53 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.41.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Fmr LLC Increases Position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/fmr-llc-increases-position-in-fiat-chrysler-automobiles-n-v-fcau.html.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) opened at 17.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $18.10.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.24 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. will post $2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, light trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, and Ram brand names; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.