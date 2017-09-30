Fmr LLC Has $287.74 Million Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,412,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487,107 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 7.15% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $287,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) opened at 41.15 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $45.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.31 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.62 and its 200-day moving average is $38.31.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $725.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post $1.66 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on HAIN. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $42.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, June 9th. UBS AG restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc is an organic and natural products company. The Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, distribute and sell organic and natural products under brand names which are sold as better-for-you products. The Company’s segments include United States, United Kingdom, Hain Pure Protein and Rest of World.

