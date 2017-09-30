Fmr LLC Has $281.54 Million Position in STERIS PLC (STE)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in STERIS PLC (NYSE:STE) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,454,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 859,228 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 4.06% of STERIS PLC worth $281,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in STERIS PLC by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 8,669,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $602,192,000 after acquiring an additional 33,758 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS PLC by 33.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,032,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $573,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS PLC by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,879,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,700,000 after acquiring an additional 107,644 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS PLC by 115.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,911,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in STERIS PLC by 7.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,892,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,476,000 after acquiring an additional 136,852 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS PLC alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Fmr LLC Has $281.54 Million Position in STERIS PLC (STE)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/fmr-llc-has-281-54-million-position-in-steris-plc-ste.html.

In other news, Director Michael B. Wood sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 156,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $13,598,553.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,711.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,086 shares of company stock valued at $15,297,621. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STERIS PLC (STE) opened at 88.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.66 and its 200-day moving average is $78.30. STERIS PLC has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $88.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 63.23 and a beta of 1.29.

STERIS PLC (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.66 million. STERIS PLC had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. STERIS PLC’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that STERIS PLC will post $4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from STERIS PLC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. STERIS PLC’s dividend payout ratio is 88.57%.

STE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STERIS PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wellington Shields cut shares of STERIS PLC from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of STERIS PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised their price objective on shares of STERIS PLC from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

STERIS PLC Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Healthcare Products, which offers infection prevention and procedural solutions for healthcare providers, including capital equipment and related maintenance, and installation services, as well as consumables; Healthcare Specialty Services, which provides a range of specialty services for healthcare providers, including hospital sterilization services, instrument and scope repairs, and linen management; Life Sciences, which offers capital equipment and consumable products, and equipment maintenance and specialty services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and research facilities, and Applied Sterilization Technologies, which offers contract sterilization and laboratory services for medical device and pharmaceutical customers and others.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS PLC (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.