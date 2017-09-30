Flextronics International Ltd. (FLEX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flextronics International Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Flex’s ongoing transition to higher margin businesses is hurting top-line growth. Notably, the company’s partnership with Nike in 2015 to improve its supply chain and the latter’s product solutions has increased Flex’s operating expenses and adversely impacted its bottom line. Moreover, continuing investments on designing and innovation related to the “Sketch-to-Scale” portfolio transition kept margins under pressure. Further, leveraged balance sheet is a significant concern. Higher interest expense as well as tax rate is projected to negatively impact the bottom line. Nevertheless, Flex’s diverse end-market and expanding partner base is positive. The stock has also outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flextronics International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Flextronics International from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Flextronics International in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Flextronics International in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Flextronics International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Flextronics International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.55.

Flextronics International (NASDAQ:FLEX) traded down 0.96% on Tuesday, hitting $16.57. 3,268,139 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.79. Flextronics International has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average is $16.41.

Flextronics International (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Flextronics International had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flextronics International will post $1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flextronics International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 65% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael M. Mcnamara sold 171,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $2,802,521.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David P. Bennett sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $106,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,299 shares in the company, valued at $924,168.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,596 shares of company stock worth $3,353,104. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Flextronics International in the second quarter worth about $171,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Flextronics International in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flextronics International by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Airain ltd purchased a new position in shares of Flextronics International in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of Flextronics International in the first quarter worth about $214,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flextronics International Company Profile

Flex Ltd, formerly Flextronics International Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions. The Company designs, builds, ships and services packaged consumer electronics and industrial products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its segments include High Reliability Solutions (HRS), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI) and Communications & Enterprise Compute (CEC).

