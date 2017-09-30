Fitbit, Inc. (FIT) EVP Andy Missan Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) EVP Andy Missan sold 25,000 shares of Fitbit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Andy Missan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Andy Missan sold 5,000 shares of Fitbit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $29,550.00.

On Friday, August 4th, Andy Missan sold 5,000 shares of Fitbit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $28,400.00.

Fitbit, Inc. (FIT) traded up 0.72% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.96. 6,067,020 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $1.62 billion. Fitbit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49. Fitbit also was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 13,037 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 417% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,521 call options.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $353.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Fitbit’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fitbit, Inc. will post ($0.31) earnings per share for the current year.

FIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Vetr raised shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.56 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fitbit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fitbit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fitbit during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Fitbit by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Kissinger Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fitbit during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fitbit during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Croft Leominster Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fitbit during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc is a provider of health and fitness devices. The Company’s platform combines connected health and fitness devices with software and services, including an online dashboard and mobile applications, data analytics, motivational and social tools, personalized insights and virtual coaching through customized fitness plans and interactive workouts.

