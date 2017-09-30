First Trust Advisors LP Purchases New Position in Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide Inc (NYSE:KRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,624,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,691,000 after buying an additional 50,903 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,141,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,747,000 after buying an additional 31,669 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,614,000 after buying an additional 657,735 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 331,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $4,300,000. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays PLC raised their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In other Kronos Worldwide news, insider Benjiman R. Corona sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $36,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Inc (NYSE KRO) opened at 22.83 on Friday. Kronos Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $23.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average of $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 2.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc (Kronos) is a producer and marketer of titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments, a base industrial product that is used in a range of applications. The Company, along with its distributors and agents, sells and provides technical services for its products with sales in Europe and North America.

