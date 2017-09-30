First Trust Advisors LP Has $271,000 Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 39,421 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $835,000. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEAS shares. ValuEngine upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.44 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

In related news, major shareholder Hill Path Capital Partners Co- bought 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $298,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hill Path Capital Partners Lp bought 417,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $5,562,808.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,556,869 shares of company stock valued at $20,621,255 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE SEAS) opened at 12.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.99. The company’s market capitalization is $1.12 billion. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $20.13.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.77. SeaWorld Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post ($1.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “First Trust Advisors LP Has $271,000 Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/first-trust-advisors-lp-has-271000-holdings-in-seaworld-entertainment-inc-seas.html.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a theme park and entertainment company. The Company owns or licenses a portfolio of brands, including SeaWorld, Sea Rescue and Busch Gardens. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had a diversified portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks that are located across the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.