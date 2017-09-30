First Trust Advisors LP Has $241,000 Stake in Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc (SNOW)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc (NYSE:SNOW) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Intrawest Resorts Holdings were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Intrawest Resorts Holdings by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intrawest Resorts Holdings by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intrawest Resorts Holdings by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intrawest Resorts Holdings by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intrawest Resorts Holdings in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc (NYSE SNOW) opened at 23.75 on Friday. Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $25.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average of $23.34.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intrawest Resorts Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrawest Resorts Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Intrawest Resorts Holdings Company Profile

Intrawest Resorts Holdings, Inc is a mountain resort, adventure and real estate company. The Company operates through three segments: Mountain, Adventure and Real Estate. Its Mountain segment includes its mountain resort and lodging operations at Steamboat Ski & Resort (Steamboat) and Winter Park Resort (Winter Park); Stratton Mountain Resort (Stratton); Snowshoe Mountain Resort (Snowshoe); Mont Tremblant Resort (Tremblant), and Blue Mountain Ski Resort (Blue Mountain).

