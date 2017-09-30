First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) Authorizes Share Buyback Program

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan, which authorizes the company to buyback 1,170,000 shares on Friday, September 29th, EventVestor reports. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ FNWB) traded down 1.55% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.10. 11,329 shares of the stock traded hands. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $187.67 million, a P/E ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.83.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $9.72 million for the quarter.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp is the bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles (the Bank). The Bank is a community-oriented financial institution primarily serving the North Olympic Peninsula region of Washington. The Bank offers a range of products and services focused on the lending and depository needs of the communities it serves.

