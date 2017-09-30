First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (FMBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FMBI. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, FIG Partners cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.17.

First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) opened at 23.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.74. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $25.83.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $162.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.02 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Mcdonnell sold 3,500 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $76,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,578.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,210,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,312,000 after purchasing an additional 873,753 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,957,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,378 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,144,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,832,000 after purchasing an additional 402,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,645,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,982,000 after purchasing an additional 644,968 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,673,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,310,000 after purchasing an additional 446,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary, First Midwest Bank (the Bank), is an Illinois state-chartered bank and provides a range of banking, treasury and wealth management products and services, to commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, municipal and consumer customers.

