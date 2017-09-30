First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A. It operates in three lines of business: community banking and wealth management through First Mid Bank, and insurance brokerage through First Mid Insurance Group. The company’s deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio primarily comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services; and employee benefit services. In addition, it provides commercial lines insurance to businesses; and homeowner, automobile, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

Get First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc. alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FMBH. DA Davidson started coverage on First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ FMBH) traded up 1.40% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,868 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average of $34.26. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.76. The company has a market cap of $480.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of -0.06.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $31.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.90 million. On average, analysts expect that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will post $2.38 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/first-mid-illinois-bancshares-inc-fmbh-rating-increased-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-3.html.

In other news, insider Laurel G. Allenbaugh sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $27,292.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,563.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Westerhold purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,790 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 590,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,981,000 after acquiring an additional 210,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 44,028 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $903,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 22,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid-Illinois Bancshares

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its subsidiaries, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A. (First Mid Bank) and First Clover Leaf Bank, N.A. (First Clover Leaf Bank). The Company provides data processing services to affiliates through another subsidiary, Mid-Illinois Data Services, Inc (MIDS).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (FMBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.