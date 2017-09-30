First Merchants Corporation (FRME) Position Trimmed by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,302 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned 0.30% of First Merchants Corporation worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Merchants Corporation by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,666,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,175,000 after buying an additional 263,813 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Merchants Corporation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,082,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,217,000 after buying an additional 28,326 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Merchants Corporation by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,301,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,375,000 after buying an additional 23,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Merchants Corporation by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,906,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,533,000 after buying an additional 119,583 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Merchants Corporation by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,697,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,746,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. 67.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRME has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised First Merchants Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised First Merchants Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Merchants Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In other news, insider Mark K. Hardwick sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $73,466.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 66 shares of company stock valued at $2,617 over the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ FRME) traded up 0.40% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.93. The company had a trading volume of 217,527 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.87. First Merchants Corporation has a one year low of $25.84 and a one year high of $43.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.94.

First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. First Merchants Corporation had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $81.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 million. Analysts predict that First Merchants Corporation will post $2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. First Merchants Corporation’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company has a bank charter, First Merchants Bank (the Bank), which is opened for business in Muncie, Indiana. It operates through community banking business segment. The Bank also operates Lafayette Bank and Trust, and First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (each as a division of First Merchants Bank).

