First Light Asset Management LLC Sells 922 Shares of Teligent, Inc. (TLGT)

First Light Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 948,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Teligent accounts for about 2.9% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 1.78% of Teligent worth $8,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teligent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teligent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teligent by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teligent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teligent by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Teligent in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Teligent in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Teligent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ TLGT) traded down 2.19% on Friday, hitting $6.71. The company had a trading volume of 319,646 shares. The stock’s market cap is $358.25 million. Teligent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average of $6.87.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 million. Teligent had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.49%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Teligent, Inc. will post $0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company. Under the Company’s own label, it markets and sells generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. In the United States it marketed 16 generic topical pharmaceutical products and four branded generic pharmaceutical products, as of December 31, 2016.

