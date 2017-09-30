First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FR. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $31.50 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.17.

First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) opened at 30.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.00. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $31.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average is $28.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.18. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $97.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post $0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

In related news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $369,176.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,011.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 15,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $434,387.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 949,531 shares in the company, valued at $27,232,549.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,279 shares of company stock worth $3,004,548 over the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 34,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 45,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 45,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is a self-administered real estate company, which owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops and redevelops industrial real estate. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s in-service portfolio consisted of 215 light industrial properties, 53 research and development (R&D)/flex properties, 167 bulk warehouse properties and 100 regional warehouse properties containing an aggregate of approximately 62.2 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) located in 23 states.

