First Financial Corp IN Sells 40 Shares of Boeing Company (The) (BA)

First Financial Corp IN lowered its holdings in Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,738 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Boeing Company (The) were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Boeing Company (The) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,280 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Boeing Company (The) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 445,632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $87,994,000 after purchasing an additional 42,855 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Boeing Company (The) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,577 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Boeing Company (The) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Boeing Company (The) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,268 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Dennis A. Muilenburg sold 56,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.46, for a total value of $13,837,779.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 127,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,108,831.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 4,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $1,018,447.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,468 shares of company stock valued at $20,353,814. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boeing Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Vetr downgraded shares of Boeing Company (The) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $266.88 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Boeing Company (The) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.32.

Shares of Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) traded down 0.02% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.21. 2,531,131 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $150.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.18. Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $129.86 and a 12-month high of $259.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.49.

Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $22.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.97 billion. Boeing Company (The) had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 2,185.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boeing Company will post $10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company (The) Profile

The Boeing Company is an aerospace company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides related support services, to the commercial airline industry.

