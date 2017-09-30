First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) Position Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,880,862 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 79,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.00% of First Financial Bankshares worth $348,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,775,000 after purchasing an additional 176,003 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,173,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,851,000 after purchasing an additional 45,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,750,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,590,000 after purchasing an additional 310,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ FFIN) opened at 45.20 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $46.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.86.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.11 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post $1.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

FFIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stephens set a $39.00 price target on First Financial Bankshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, conducts commercial banking business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s subsidiaries included First Financial Bank, National Association, Abilene, Texas; First Technology Services, Inc, Abilene, Texas; First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, National Association, Abilene, Texas; First Financial Investments, Inc, Abilene, Texas, and First Financial Insurance Agency, Inc, Abilene, Texas.

