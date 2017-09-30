First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 34,551 Shares of VEREIT Inc. (VER)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,551 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,622,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in VEREIT by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 294,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,434,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VEREIT by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,825,000 after buying an additional 1,055,773 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in VEREIT by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,549,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,890,000 after buying an additional 97,300 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.80.

Shares of VEREIT Inc. (VER) traded down 0.36% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.29. 5,840,440 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $8.36. The stock’s market capitalization is $8.07 billion. VEREIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $10.44.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). VEREIT had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $336.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that VEREIT Inc. will post ($1.70) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -499.95%.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT, Inc is a full-service real estate operating company. The Company operates through two business segments: real estate investment (REI) segment and investment management segment, Cole Capital. As of December 31, 2016, through its REI segment, the Company owned and managed a portfolio of 4,142 retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate properties with an aggregate of 93.3 million square feet, which are located in 49 states, Puerto Rico and Canada.

