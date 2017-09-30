First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.24 Million Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Divid Ledr (FDL)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Divid Ledr (NYSE:FDL) by 72.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,269 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Divid Ledr were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Divid Ledr during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Divid Ledr by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Divid Ledr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Divid Ledr by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Divid Ledr by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Morningstar Divid Ledr alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Divid Ledr (FDL) traded down 0.03% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.02. 135,171 shares of the stock were exchanged. First Trust Morningstar Divid Ledr has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $29.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.24 Million Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Divid Ledr (FDL)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/first-allied-advisory-services-inc-has-4-24-million-holdings-in-first-trust-morningstar-divid-ledr-fdl.html.

About First Trust Morningstar Divid Ledr

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Divid Ledr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Divid Ledr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.