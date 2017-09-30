First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.04 Million Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSE:SSO) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at about $574,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 37,750.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 64.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO) traded up 0.69% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,616 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.09. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $65.72 and a 52 week high of $96.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a $0.0901 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra S&P500’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

