FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) Earns Hold Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies restated their hold rating on shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) in a report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $18.50 price objective on the information security company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FEYE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FireEye from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Vetr downgraded shares of FireEye from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $17.31 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc started coverage on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FireEye from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, UBS AG set a $16.00 price target on shares of FireEye and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.95.

Shares of FireEye (FEYE) traded down 0.30% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.77. 2,398,818 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $3.05 billion. FireEye has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $17.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average of $14.18.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information security company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.13. FireEye had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FireEye will post ($0.21) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 69,884 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $1,010,522.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 428,733 shares in the company, valued at $6,199,479.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Travis M. Reese sold 11,555 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $202,212.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 508,210 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in FireEye by 30.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,623 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in FireEye by 37.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,887 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in FireEye by 15.9% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,134 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FireEye during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP grew its holdings in FireEye by 900.0% during the second quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 10,000 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber-attacks. The Company offers various products, such as Threat Detection and Prevention Solutions, which include network security products (NX and Multi-vector Virtual Execution (MVX) Compute Node Series), e-mail security products (EX Series and e-mail threat prevention cloud (ETP), endpoint security products (HX Series) and content security products (FX Series); security management and orchestration products, which include Central Management System and FireEye Security Orchestrator, and forensics and investigation products, which include Threat Analytics Platform (TAP), Malware Analysis (AX Series) and Enterprise Forensics (PX Series and IA Series).

