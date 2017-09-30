Financial Review: Hornbeck Offshore Services (HOS) & Its Rivals

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE: HOS) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep Sea Freight” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Hornbeck Offshore Services to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Hornbeck Offshore Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of shares of all “Deep Sea Freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Hornbeck Offshore Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of shares of all “Deep Sea Freight” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hornbeck Offshore Services and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hornbeck Offshore Services -52.07% -5.70% -2.80% Hornbeck Offshore Services Competitors -97.31% -16.32% -5.74%

Risk and Volatility

Hornbeck Offshore Services has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hornbeck Offshore Services’ peers have a beta of 2.06, meaning that their average stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hornbeck Offshore Services and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Hornbeck Offshore Services $175.31 million $13.13 million -1.78 Hornbeck Offshore Services Competitors $229.07 million $92.01 million -2.51

Hornbeck Offshore Services’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hornbeck Offshore Services. Hornbeck Offshore Services is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hornbeck Offshore Services and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hornbeck Offshore Services 0 4 0 0 2.00 Hornbeck Offshore Services Competitors 198 609 654 13 2.33

Hornbeck Offshore Services presently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 17.57%. As a group, “Deep Sea Freight” companies have a potential upside of 38.99%. Given Hornbeck Offshore Services’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hornbeck Offshore Services has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Hornbeck Offshore Services peers beat Hornbeck Offshore Services on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Hornbeck Offshore Services Company Profile

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. provides marine transportation, subsea installation and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction and the United States military customers. The Company focuses on providing marine solutions for the deepwater and ultradeepwater energy industry in domestic and select foreign locations. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-base facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily in the United States, Gulf of Mexico, Latin America and selected international markets. Its OSVs and MPSVs support the deep-well, deepwater and ultra-deepwater activities of the offshore oil and gas industry. It provides vessel management services for other vessel owners, such as crewing, daily operational management and maintenance activities.

