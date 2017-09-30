Financial Review: CENTENNIAL RES (CDEV) & Ecopetrol (EC)

CENTENNIAL RES (NASDAQ: CDEV) and Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Ecopetrol pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. CENTENNIAL RES does not pay a dividend. Ecopetrol pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.4% of CENTENNIAL RES shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Ecopetrol shares are held by institutional investors. 44.7% of CENTENNIAL RES shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CENTENNIAL RES and Ecopetrol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CENTENNIAL RES N/A -8.27% -7.48% Ecopetrol 5.04% 3.60% 1.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for CENTENNIAL RES and Ecopetrol, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CENTENNIAL RES 0 2 12 0 2.86 Ecopetrol 0 3 2 0 2.40

CENTENNIAL RES presently has a consensus target price of $22.85, suggesting a potential upside of 27.13%. Ecopetrol has a consensus target price of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 8.89%. Given CENTENNIAL RES’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CENTENNIAL RES is more favorable than Ecopetrol.

Volatility & Risk

CENTENNIAL RES has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecopetrol has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CENTENNIAL RES and Ecopetrol’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CENTENNIAL RES $212.53 million 21.70 $133.00 million N/A N/A Ecopetrol $17.94 billion 1.09 $6.95 billion $0.44 21.57

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than CENTENNIAL RES.

Summary

CENTENNIAL RES beats Ecopetrol on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CENTENNIAL RES

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is focused on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Company’s assets are concentrated in the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of large, contiguous acreage blocks in Reeves, Ward and Pecos counties in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company held approximately 92% membership interest in Centennial Resource Production, LLC (CRP). As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio included 106 operated producing horizontal wells. The horizontal wells span an area of approximately 45 miles long by 20 miles wide where it had commercial production in five zones: the 3rd Bone Spring Sandstone, Upper Wolfcamp A, Lower Wolfcamp A, Wolfcamp B and Wolfcamp C.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol S.A. is an oil company. The Company operates in Colombia, Peru, Brazil and the United States Gulf Coast. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining, Petrochemicals and Biofuels. The Company’s Exploration and Production segment includes exploration, development and production activities in Colombia and abroad. The Company’s Transportation and Logistics segment includes the transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil and other refined products, including diesel and biofuels. The Company’s main crude oil pipeline systems’ operating capacity is approximately 1.34 million barrels per day (BPD). The Company’s main refineries are the Barrancabermeja refinery, which it directly owns and operates, and a refinery in the Free Trade Zone in Cartagena that is operated by Reficar S.A., a subsidiary of the Company. The Company also owns and operates two other minor refineries: Orito and Apiay.

