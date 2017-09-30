Financial Contrast: PDF Solutions (PDFS) & Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) and Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

PDF Solutions has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lam Research Corporation has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PDF Solutions and Lam Research Corporation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDF Solutions $104.27 million 4.80 $9.44 million $0.18 86.06 Lam Research Corporation $8.01 billion 3.75 $2.22 billion $9.20 20.11

Lam Research Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than PDF Solutions. Lam Research Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDF Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PDF Solutions and Lam Research Corporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDF Solutions 0 2 1 0 2.33 Lam Research Corporation 0 3 17 0 2.85

PDF Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 50.63%. Lam Research Corporation has a consensus price target of $179.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.26%. Given PDF Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PDF Solutions is more favorable than Lam Research Corporation.

Profitability

This table compares PDF Solutions and Lam Research Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDF Solutions 5.29% 2.78% 2.49% Lam Research Corporation 21.19% 26.78% 14.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.5% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of Lam Research Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Lam Research Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Lam Research Corporation pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. PDF Solutions does not pay a dividend. Lam Research Corporation pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Lam Research Corporation beats PDF Solutions on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc. is a provider of infrastructure technologies and services for integrated circuits (IC). The Company’s technologies and services focus on the IC manufacturing process life cycle. It operates in the segment of licensing and implementation of yield improvement solutions for integrated circuit manufacturers. The Company’s solutions combine software, test chips, an electrical wafer test system, methodologies and professional services. The Company has developed solutions for yield simulation, analysis, loss detection, and improvement. Its characterization vehicle infrastructure (CVi) enables customers to electrically characterize the manufacturing process, and establish fail-rate information needed to calibrate manufacturing yield models and prioritize yield improvement activities. Its Exensio YieldAware solution combines software and services to enable customers to collect and combine product test data and equipment signals during production.

Lam Research Corporation Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation is a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes and services semiconductor processing systems that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs). It operates through manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment segment. Its products are designed to enable its customers build a range of devices that are used in a range of electronic products, including cell phones, tablets, computers, storage devices, and networking equipment. Its customer base includes semiconductor memory, foundry, and integrated device manufacturers (IDMs) that make products, such as dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), negative-AND (NAND) memory and logic devices. It offers a portfolio of products that are used in several areas of the semiconductor manufacturing process flow, including thin film deposition, plasma etch and single-wafer clean.

