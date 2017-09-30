Financial Contrast: MetLife (MET) & The Competition

MetLife (NYSE: MET) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Life & Health Insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare MetLife to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Get MetLife Inc. alerts:

MetLife pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. MetLife pays out 1,778.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Life & Health Insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 35.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. MetLife has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MetLife and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio MetLife $63.21 billion $817.50 million 577.29 MetLife Competitors $28.59 billion $2.35 billion 52.52

MetLife has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. MetLife is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares MetLife and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetLife 0.30% 8.51% 0.65% MetLife Competitors 4.81% 2.24% 1.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.3% of MetLife shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of shares of all “Life & Health Insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of MetLife shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “Life & Health Insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

MetLife has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MetLife’s rivals have a beta of 1.28, suggesting that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MetLife and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MetLife 1 4 8 0 2.54 MetLife Competitors 349 1386 1900 81 2.46

MetLife currently has a consensus target price of $58.89, indicating a potential upside of 13.37%. As a group, “Life & Health Insurance” companies have a potential upside of 9.00%. Given MetLife’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MetLife is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

MetLife beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. is a provider of life insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management. The Company’s segments include U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); MetLife Holdings, and Corporate & Other. Its U.S. segment is organized into Group Benefits, Retirement and Income Solutions and Property & Casualty businesses. Its Asia segment offers products, including life insurance; accident and health insurance, and retirement and savings products. Latin America offers products, including life insurance, and retirement and savings products. Life insurance includes universal, variable and term life products. EMEA offers products, including life insurance, accident and health insurance, retirement and savings products, and credit insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.