Financial Contrast: First Business Financial Services (FBIZ) and The Competition

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ: FBIZ) is one of 207 public companies in the “Commercial Banks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare First Business Financial Services to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

First Business Financial Services has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Business Financial Services’ competitors have a beta of 0.73, indicating that their average stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Business Financial Services and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio First Business Financial Services $66.32 million N/A 16.73 First Business Financial Services Competitors N/A N/A 25.52

First Business Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

First Business Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. First Business Financial Services pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial Banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 35.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares First Business Financial Services and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Business Financial Services 12.64% 7.25% 0.66% First Business Financial Services Competitors 19.74% 8.37% 0.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Business Financial Services and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Business Financial Services 0 3 0 0 2.00 First Business Financial Services Competitors 853 3982 2890 116 2.29

First Business Financial Services currently has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.69%. As a group, “Commercial Banks” companies have a potential downside of 0.79%. Given First Business Financial Services’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Business Financial Services is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.1% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of shares of all “Commercial Banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “Commercial Banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Business Financial Services competitors beat First Business Financial Services on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBFS) is a bank holding company. The Company engages in the commercial banking business through its bank subsidiaries, which include First Business Bank (FBB), First Business Bank-Milwaukee (FBB-Milwaukee) and Alterra Bank (Alterra) (FBB and FBB-Milwaukee and, together with FBB, the Banks). The operations of FBFS are conducted through the Banks and certain subsidiaries of FBB. The Banks operate as business banks focusing on delivering a line of commercial banking products, including commercial loans and commercial real estate loans, and services to meet the needs of small- and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals and high net worth individuals. Its business lines include commercial lending, asset-based financing, equipment financing, small business administration (SBA) lending, treasury management services, and trust and investment services. Its investments include short-term investments and securities.

