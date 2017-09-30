Financial Contrast: CenterState Banks (CSFL) & Its Peers

CenterState Banks (NASDAQ: CSFL) is one of 326 public companies in the “Banks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare CenterState Banks to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.5% of CenterState Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of shares of all “Banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of CenterState Banks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “Banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CenterState Banks and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CenterState Banks 22.70% 10.75% 1.27% CenterState Banks Competitors 18.76% 8.80% 0.94%

Risk and Volatility

CenterState Banks has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CenterState Banks’ rivals have a beta of 0.78, indicating that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CenterState Banks and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CenterState Banks 0 1 1 0 2.50 CenterState Banks Competitors 2628 9010 8557 394 2.33

CenterState Banks presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.21%. As a group, “Banks” companies have a potential downside of 5.94%. Given CenterState Banks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CenterState Banks is more favorable than its rivals.

Dividends

CenterState Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. CenterState Banks pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 37.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CenterState Banks and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio CenterState Banks $260.07 million N/A 21.79 CenterState Banks Competitors N/A N/A 18.75

CenterState Banks is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CenterState Banks beats its rivals on 10 of the 14 factors compared.

CenterState Banks Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation, formerly CenterState Banks, Inc., is a financial holding company, which owns CenterState Bank of Florida, N.A. (CenterState Bank or the Bank). The Company provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses and industries. The Company’s segments include commercial and retail banking, correspondent banking and capital markets division, and corporate overhead and administration. Its commercial and retail banking segment provides traditional deposit and lending products and services to its commercial and retail customers. Its correspondent banking and capital markets segment operates as a division within its subsidiary bank, which provides hedging services, loan brokerage and consulting services. The Bank offers a range of lending services, including consumer and commercial loans, to individuals and small businesses and organizations that are located in or conduct a substantial portion of their business in its market area.

